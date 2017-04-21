Police Expand Safety Zones for UC Davis Picnic Day

DAVIS — Davis police are preparing for the 103rd UC Davis Picnic Day this Saturday and will be expanding their safety zones to accommodate the tens of thousands of attendees.

Around 50,000 to 75,000 visitors are expected to arrive for Picnic Day 2017.

Safety zones will be adjusted as more house parties pop up outside of 2016’s zones. Last year, some parties hosted around 1,000 people each.

Police have been working with ardent student groups, including fraternities and sororities, to get the word out about the zones.