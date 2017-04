Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hans Greenawalt of IKEA West Sacramento joined us to share some great ideas on how to refresh your home for spring. IKEA offers a huge selection of home furnishings. They have partnered with Goodwill for their "Take it Back" event. Bring in your old furniture for donation and receive $20 off $150 purchases. Head to IKEA and add some spring to your home.

More info:

IKEA-West Sacramento

Take it Back Event

Saturday, April 22nd

700 IKEA Court, West Sacramento

IKEA.com/WestSac

Twitter: @IKEAWest_Sac