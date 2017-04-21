Sacramento Metro Chamber Going Cap-to-Cap

Posted 2:16 PM, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, April 21, 2017


The Sacramento Metro Chamber will be traveling from one capitol to the next to bring relevant issues to our nation's capitol.  The 47th Annual Capitol-to-Capitol allows the Sacramento Metro Chamber to lead a delegation of business, civic, and political representatives from the six-county Sacramento region to Washington D.C.  Once there, they meet with our federal representatives and collectively promote the Capitol Region, safeguard our resources, and discuss priority initiatives.

More info:
Sacramento Metro Chamber
Cap-To-Cap
April 29th-May 3rd
MetroChamber.org
Hashtag: #CapToCap17