Sacramento Metro Chamber Going Cap-to-Cap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Metro Chamber will be traveling from one capitol to the next to bring relevant issues to our nation's capitol. The 47th Annual Capitol-to-Capitol allows the Sacramento Metro Chamber to lead a delegation of business, civic, and political representatives from the six-county Sacramento region to Washington D.C. Once there, they meet with our federal representatives and collectively promote the Capitol Region, safeguard our resources, and discuss priority initiatives.

More info:

Sacramento Metro Chamber

Cap-To-Cap

April 29th-May 3rd

MetroChamber.org

Hashtag: #CapToCap17