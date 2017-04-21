Siskiyou County Deputies Arrest Tennessee Ex-Teacher Suspected of Kidnapping Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- Within 24 hours of his arrest at a remote cabin in Siskiyou County, Tad Cummins was on a prisoner transport to Sacramento, to be arraigned on federal charges.

The 15-year-old girl he'd run away with was on a plane back home to her father in Tennessee.

"She spoke very few words and he would try to talk for her a lot," said Griffen Barry of Cecilville. "He was clearly, like, keeping her separate."

Griffen Berry is the caretaker at the property where the two were staying, and the man who called law enforcement, ending a month-long nationwide man hunt for the former teacher and student, who was calling herself Joanna.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Deputies, knowing Cummins had taken two hand guns with him, took up position around the cabin and just waited around seven hours for him to come out, to take him by surprise and take him into custody.

"I'm glad that I got to help do it," Barry said. "I guess I'm glad that they came out here and I got to help."

FBI crime scene experts arrived at the cabin at 2 a.m., and were on scene for almost 12 hours collecting evidence.

It's the federal charge of transporting a minor across state lines for the purposes of a sex crime that will be the priority in this case.

Cummins will first face arraignment on that charge in the federal court in Sacramento, before facing a host of state and local charges back in Tennessee.