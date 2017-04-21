Skiing in Summer: Squaw Valley Considers Staying Open Past July

OLYMPIC VALLEY — Skiing under the summer, and even fall, sun could be a possibility this year as Squaw Valley Ski Resort considers staying open past July 4th.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, according to public relations director Liesl Kenney, the possibility still stands for late season skiing, especially if weather permits.

As it stands, the upper mountain has a base depth of 262 inches, nearly 22 feet.

Following this winter’s record-breaking snowfall, the resort could extend their operations through the 4th of July. If that happens, it would be the fourth time in Squaw Valley’s history that people could ski and ride on the Sierra mountain on Independence Day.

When asked about their plans to stay open all season, Heavenly Mountain Resort could only say that they will be open for skiing until April 30.