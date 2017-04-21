Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Del Paso Boulevard Partnership, in conjunction with the Del Paso Business Community will host the 8th Annual Spring Carnival on the Boulevard in Old North Sac – a carnival extravaganza on Del Paso Boulevard and Gary is checking it out. The Spring Carnival on the Boulevard in Old North Sac is located on the corner of Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue. For ticket information, call 916.923.6200. Tickets can also be purchase at the gate. A portion of the proceeds from the Spring Carnival on the Boulevard in Old North Sac will be used for beautification projects along Del Paso Boulevard.

April 19-23

4 p.m. - 11 p.m.