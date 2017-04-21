Suspects Arrested in Valentine’s Day Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Police have arrested the suspects in a Valentine’s Day shooting in a Sacramento Golden Corral.

Dan Martin, 21, and Allen Pina, 20, have been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail following their involvement in the West Stockton Boulevard shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Two groups of people were seen arguing in the Golden Corral before gunfire rang out Feb. 14. Members between the two groups began shooting at one another, stirring up panic in the packed room.

A victim from Vallejo, who was a bystander in the restaurant, was injured along with one of the people in the violent groups.

Martin was arrested on March 16 and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and charged on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and a probation violation. On April 17 Pina, a resident of Vallejo, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls’ in Vallejo. He was charged on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms charges.

Police believe the groups did not know each other prior to the incident.