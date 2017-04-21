Take a Trip to the Gold Rush

Head back in time to the California Gold Rush with the "Columbia Diggins Tent Town 1852." This annual event at the Columbia State Historic Park features a reenactment of an 1852 Gold Rush tent town. Wander through the historical town, enjoy entertainment at the theatre, drink sarsaparilla at the saloon, pan for gold, and more!
More info:
Columbia Diggins Tent Town of 1852
May 18th-21st
10am-4pm
Columbia State Historic Park
$7 adults, $2 children
Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau
193 S. Washington St, Sonora
(800) 446-1333
VisitTcToday.com