Video Shows Wreckage Still Littered Along Train Derailment Site

ELK GROVE -- Box cars are still littered alongside the Dillard Road tracks more than two months after a Union Pacific freight train became derailed there.

While the tracks along the trestle bridge have been completely cleared, the area that was once submerged in Cosumnes River water is littered with rail cars.

Twenty-two out of 33 freight cars carrying food products fell into the water Feb. 10, following heavy rainfall, and consequently, flooding. Union Pacific claims the flooding was a factor in the derailment.

The rising waters also stalled Union Pacific's clean-up efforts back in February.

In March, FOX40 asked the railroad company when the cars might be cleaned up following the death of a motorcyclist who crashed into stopped traffic on Highway 99. The motorcyclist's friends believed traffic had built up as people slowed to look at the fallen box cars. Union Pacific could not give an exact timetable.