Yuba City Crime Rates on the Rise

YUBA CITY — The year 2016 brought Yuba City a record number of homicides.

Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon says there were eight homicides — the most the city has ever seen. There were zero homicides in 2015.

Violent crimes in the area have also grown roughly 25 percent, from 216 incidents in 2015 to 272 in 2016.

Landon told FOX40 those numbers had held steady over the past 10 years.

The Yuba City Police Department is in the process of outfitting all of their officers with body cameras.

They are also working on addressing issues like gang violence as their population grows.

Two decades ago the city’s population was about 23,000. Now, it is close to 70,000.