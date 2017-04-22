Family Leaves Heartwarming Note for NFL Player After Flight

After weeks of nightmare flight delays, battered passengers and near-brawls, a heartwarming story is descending from the friendly skies.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tweeted a photo of a note he received from fellow passengers on a recent flight. The family thanked Sanu for setting a positive example for their son.

The note’s author says the family’s 10-year-old son sat behind Sanu while traveling to train for an elite hockey team. The boy took note of the professional athlete studying his playbook, making healthy food choices and being polite to everyone, the family wrote.

The note’s author thanks Sanu for being an inspiration to their athlete-in-training:

You don’t know us but we wanted to thank you. Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you. He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthy choices with your snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone. He is only 10 but just made an elite hockey team and we are on our way to training in CT. You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud!

This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017

Sanu wrote on Twitter that the note “definitely put a smile on my face.”

The Atlanta Falcons weighed in on Twitter, calling Sanu “a role model both on and off the field.”