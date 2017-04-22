Gunman Shoots at Moving Car, Narrowly Missing Passengers, Including 1-Year-Old

SUISUN CITY — Police are searching for two men who followed a car Saturday, shooting at its windows and narrowly missing its passengers, including a 1-year-old sitting the back seat.

Around 2:20 p.m., a silver vehicle was driving down Canvasback Drive when, according to witnesses, a man driving a newer orange Camaro began firing at the car. The two vehicles then turned northbound down Sunset Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered that none of the victims had been injured.

The Suisun City Police Department, however, reported finding more than a dozen 40-caliber shell casings scattered throughout the streets.

Police noted a bullet hole in the silver car’s trunk. The bullet itself had pierced the trunk right behind the 1-year-old then stopped before entering the passenger side of the car.

The rear windshield was shattered. Two bullets that had traveled above the child’s head were lodged in the back of the front passenger side headrest. The person in that seat was unscathed.

Officials describe the driver as a tan, possibly Hispanic man in his mid-20s, wearing a large, grey puffy jacket.

The Camaro’s front passenger was a light-skinned man wearing a black shirt.

The Suisun City Police Department is still investigating the case and are asking for the public’s help in uncovering further details.