Hundreds Spend Earth Day Beautifying West Campus High School

SACRAMENTO -- Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday beautifying West Campus High School in Sacramento as part of a nationwide volunteering effort organized by Comcast.

Three hundred volunteers went to the school to paint and landscape for the 16th annual Comcast Cares Day.

Comcast employee Katie Young says its gratifying to join co workers and community members for the school's make-over.

"It's nice. It feels good to give back to the community," Young said.

More than 100,000 Comcast volunteers spent Earth Day sprucing up their communities nationwide. Just in California, 16 schools or organizations got help.

"I grew up on a small farm so this takes me back to my roots," volunteer Kate Crofton said.

"I am overwhelmed with the support from everybody," West Campus Principal David Rodriguez said. "The school was built in 1954, so anytime we can get some beautification to this school, it's a good thing."