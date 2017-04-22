Lake Tahoe Releases Prompt Flood Advisory for Placer County

PLACER COUNTY — Officials have issued a flood advisory for a portion of Placer County as water releases from Lake Tahoe are increased to make room for future snowmelt.

The advisory is expected to lift by 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

In low lying areas from below Lake Tahoe to Squaw Creek, hazardous conditions could arise as the Truckee River swells. People should avoid the area during the upcoming week.

Sections of the river are expected to reach flow levels not seen since the summer of 2006. It’s no surprise, following a winter of near record snowpack.

The last time the Sierra saw this amount of snow was in 1997. In January, residents who experienced the heavy flooding 20 years ago were on edge as officials warned those living along the Truckee River to brace for dangerous conditions.