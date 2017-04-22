Sacramento Father Pleads for Return of Daughter Missing from Brentwood

SACRAMENTO — Seventeen-year-old Kamryn Bresee went missing Wednesday from her mother’s Brentwood home and hasn’t been heard from since.

“We just want you to come home, I’ll go wherever you are to get you,” said her father John McCarthy.

McCarthy lives in Sacramento after moving there a couple of years ago.

Bresee was clinically diagnosed with bipolar disorder a few years back and is also insulin dependent.

Police in Brentwood fear she may be at risk of sex trafficking. McCarthy says the girl was targeted for sex trafficking before and that those behind it were caught and jailed.

McCarthy says his daughter did have “some” insulin medicine on her when she went missing, but he fears it won’t last long and believes she may soon end up in a hospital when it runs out.

According to family, Kamryn may have been recognized at a store in Pittsburgh in the east bay.

McCarthy says a woman who thinks she saw her later noticed on Facebook that it was the same person who was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brentwood or Pittsburgh Police Departments.