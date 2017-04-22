Suspect Dead, Officer Injured After Shooting in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — A male suspect is dead and an officer is injured after a shooting incident with the Yuba City Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers noticed a man leaning into a vehicle from the window in Econo Lodge at 730 Palora Avenue. Officers say when they made contact to ask the man if the car was his, he fled on foot.

When officers chased the suspect shots were fired. They said the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.

At this time it is unclear what led to the shooting or who exactly fired shots.

An officer on the scene was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The 43-year-old suspect died.

Authorities found that the suspect was wanted on a $500,000 warrant from the Marysville Police Department for kidnapping charges.

