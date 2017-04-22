Tens of Thousands Expected to Show Up for Picnic Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Around 50,000 to 75,000 people are expected to show up for Picnic Day and officials are hoping that the college town stays generally peaceful this weekend.

Prior to the event, the Davis Police Department expanded their safety enhancement zones to accommodate for larger house parties in outlying neighborhoods. As expected, police have already had to break up several parties that became too rowdy.

Things were on the tamer side around mid-afternoon, said Aggies security guard Timothy Chang. Since the weather is cooler than last year, visitors weren't scrambling to stay hydrated.

UC Davis will be providing safe rides home for students after 8 p.m. Saturday. Students on campus who don't feel comfortable walking home in the dark or Picnic Day partiers who may have had too much to drink are encouraged to utilize the service. Officials hope the rides will lower crime and DUIs.

Davis police will be releasing arrest and citation statistics Monday.