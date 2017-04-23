2 Die in Separate Incidents in Sequoia National Park

Two people died in separate falls in Sequoia National Park over the weekend.

A man fell from a trail on Mount Whitney Friday afternoon. The next day, a 21-year-old Tulare woman fell into the Kaweah River and was swept away downstream.

A group of climbers descending a challenging trail leading from the 14,494-foot peak of Mount Whitney told officials that they passed a solo climber. The group knew something had gone wrong when they later saw the man’s backpack fall from the slope.

After having to wait until the morning following the incident, crews with the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office located the man’s body. They began attempts to retrieve the victim Sunday morning.

Four friends were walking along the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River Saturday afternoon when one of the friends fell into the water.

The 21-year-old was later spotted in the river by a visitor. Officials say Wesley Mungin of Hanford was able to get her to shore and attempted to resuscitate her in an area almost 2 and a half miles downstream from where she first fell.

Officials have not released the identities of the deceased.