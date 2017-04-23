2 Suspects At Large After Deadly Shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — Stockton police are searching for two suspects in a deadly shooting.

At 6:11 a.m. Sunday, a man was found on West Acacia Street and Buena Vista Avenue with a gunshot wound, according to a post by the Stockton Police Department.

The victim later died as medics were tending to him.

The two suspects have been described as being Hispanic, both 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 180 to 190 pounds and both wearing dark hoodies and black pants. They were last seen running west on Acacia Street.

If you have any information or see either suspect, the Stockton Police Department is asking that you call them at 209-937-8377.