Family of Hit-and-Run Victim Seeks Justice

TRACY -- The family of 20-year-old Rohid Popal gathered in Tracy on Sunday to mourn as one a day after their loved one was killed in an apparent hit-and-run.

According to the CHP in Stockton, Popal died early Saturday morning after a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles off Highway 99 in Ripon.

Two others were injured in the crash but are expected to survive.

Investigators believe Popal was checking in on another driver in the crash when he was hit by what is being described as a gray car -- the driver of that car did not stop.

"I'm in denial right now, I still think he is coming home," says Popal's brother Humayun Popal.

At the moment, investigators only know the vehicle they are looking for is gray and possibly has some type of damage to it, but not much else as far as a description.

"We need that justice, it's unimaginable for any parent to go through, and we all have to go through this, that's why justice is important," said Amin Popal, a cousin to the victim.

Family say Rohid Popal would have turned 21 Monday, less than two days after he was killed.