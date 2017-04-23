Highway 50 Over Sacramento River Needs to be Repaved Again After First Fix Fails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Highway 50 over the Sacramento River will need to be repaved again. According to Caltrans, the resurfacing job on the Pioneer Bridge has failed and not it must be removed and replaced for possibly more than three times the original cost.

While it's not be Sacramento's most iconic bridge, the Pioneer Bridge is probably the city's most used.

"I drove over it not too long ago in the rain, and you know, it was a little bumpy," said Jane Kays.

Now, less than three years after Caltrans' "Sac Decked Out" and "Fix 50" projects, the bridge's resurfacing job is crumbling and cracking.

"It's pretty rough, you're trying to swerve and trying to miss all those potholes, but you can't, you can't miss anything," Robert Kays said.

"The rain has definitely damaged it," Natalie Troxel said.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the problems started in 2014 when Caltrans opted to use a less expensive concrete mix of resin and rock aggregate to resurface the Pioneer Bridge. That cost the state $5 million at the time, but now Caltrans says the repair could run between $15 million and $18 million.

"Why did they have to do it that way so we just have to re-do it again now?" Troxel said.

The Sacramento Bee says the higher price tag is because Caltrans has decided to use a thicker surfacing material, one it used elsewhere on Interstate 5 in 2014, where there are no pothole issues

"It seemed more like they did a temporary fix instead of a permanent fix at the time," Robert Kays.

FOX40 spoke with people at nearby Raley Field about the mess up. Some understand why the state tried to cut corners.

"There always has to be updates to roadways, it's not a one-time solving problem, so even if they put $5 million into it, there was always going to have to be updates, that wasn't a one time situation," Cece Fan said.

But others can't understand why our state has such issues keeping up with road maintenance.

"We could tell the difference, once we hit California coming from Oregon, it's like oh we can tell we're back in California again," Jane Kays said.

"Seems like they should have dealt with it earlier... Why is this happening? You know, we're trying to fix our roads and these things are just falling apart," Robert Kays said.

Caltrans was unavailable to comment on our story. We also put a call into the private contractor, Myers & Sons Construction, that installed that resurfacing material in 2014. They have yet to return our messages.