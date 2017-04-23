Reward Increased for Information on Aly Yeoman’s Whereabouts; Local Businesses Pitch In

“Day 23.”

Family and friends have been counting the days since 20-year-old Alycia Yeoman was last seen at her friend’s house in Yuba City.

“We wake up each day and try to sleep each night with the burning question, what happened to Aly the night of March 30th?” wrote family on the Find Aly Yeoman Facebook page.

In the post the family highlights that the reward for information regarding Aly’s whereabouts has been increased. On top of more than $11,000 gathered through a GoFundMe page started April 8, the FBI’s initial reward of $5,000 and money provided by family members, the reward now stands at $55,500.

The additional $500 comes from the owners of J’s Party Rentals & Decor and the California Moving Services in Roseville.

Along with the reward update, Aly’s family says they believe her disappearance has been increasingly suspicious. Accounts from Aly’s friends have indicated that there was no foul play on the night she went missing, however, family claims those friends have not provided enough information or support during search efforts.

“It’s as if it was more important to save face — to cover up maybe something small that night, than to check up on Aly,” the Facebook post reads. “Whatever happened, even if it was accidental, we feel it took a back seat the truth.”

Investigators located the 20-year-old’s empty truck and cellphone in an orchard in Live Oak April 3, two days after she was reported missing. Her friend’s house was also searched, though investigators have not uncovered anything at the Yuba City home.

Anyone who may have information regarding Aly’s location should call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 530-822-7307.