SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department investigated a shooting near 23rd Avenue and Mendocino BoulevardĀ on Sunday night.

Deputies say one person was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The person was transported to an area hospital.

K9 search being conducted near 23rd Ave/Mendocino. All residents plz stay inside.#SSDAIR — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 24, 2017

No other information was immediately available.