Shingle Springs Woman’s Life-Size Giraffe Sculpture Stolen

SHINGLE SPRINGS -- Someone stole Kathy Mcternan's giraffe.

"I was so angry yesterday. I was crying, and I was mad, and I was like, how could somebody do that?" said Mcternan, a Shingle Springs resident.

Mcternan bought this sculpture to remember her father and his final gift to her -- a trip to see giraffes with her grandson in Africa.

"Watching the sun go down on the Serengeti just made me cry. It was just where I was supposed to be," she said.

And this is where her giraffe is supposed to be. Sitting right next to the house, where she could see it from anywhere in the yard.

Not just sitting, but chained down.

"Somebody must have cut the chain, because it had a padlock on it," she said.

See, this likely wasn't just some spur-of-of-moment vandalism. Stealing the giraffe would have taken some real effort and malicious forethought.

"Life sized. It was probably 8 or 9 feet tall," Mcternan said.

And it's heavy enough that it would take at least two people to carry.

But in a way that's good news. That means it will be hard to hide and easy to spot.