Amid Labor Dispute, Teachers at Twin Rivers School Stop Assigning Homework

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Students at Hillsdale Elementary School in North Highlands aren’t getting any homework, for now.

The Twin Rivers School District Teachers Union has said its 1,500 members will only contracted work during a current labor dispute. This means teachers will not work during their lunch break or after school, including non-paid work like overseeing clubs, band and dances.

In the case of Hillsdale Elementary, teachers will no longer assign homework because those assignments are prepared and graded after hours.

The union says its members were offered a two percent raise after administrators got pay increases of at least five percent.

Some parents say they were concerned about how this tactic will affect their children’s education and other school activities.