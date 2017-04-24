CHP Issues Amber Alert for Missing 1-Year-Old Girl in Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert in Southern California for a missing 1-year-old girl. The Amber Alert is in effect for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

About 5:40 p.m. Monday, Lexi Segura was abducted from Rancho Cucamunga. Lexi is a 1-year-old Hispanic girl. She’s about 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

The suspect, Daniel Segura, is a 38-year-old Hispanic male. He’s about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jeans. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant, license plate number 6WEE209.

If seen, please call 911.