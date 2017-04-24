FOX40’s Creative Services team is looking for a full-time Graphic Artist to help extend our brand through print, interactive, animation and on-air graphic presentation.

We’re looking for someone who can conceptualize, design and execute graphic designs and who will be responsible for maintaining and enforcing the FOX40 visual brand. An eye for superior design is essential, as well as strong Photoshop skills.

You must have a background in graphic design. If you have a strong sense of layout, accuracy, consistency, professionalism and a reputation as a graphics problem-solver, this opportunity is the perfect fit. Formal graphic design education or equivalent broadcast industry experience is required.

A positive attitude and strong communication skills are essential. Must be highly organized and perform well under the pressures of a live news environment. To apply please visit www.tribunemedia.com, job ID# 2017-45570