Join us for the 15th Annual NAMI Walks!

Join Darren Peck and FOX40 for the 15th Annual NAMI Walks!

Mental Illness… It affects so many – probably even someone you know. Stand up for them! Show them you care! Join us on Saturday, May 6th at William Land Park and walk to end the stigma against mental illness.

Come and take part in NAMI Walks’ 15th anniversary, the largest and most successful mental health awareness and fundraising even in the country. Join the movement today and help families right here in our area.

Register for the 15th Annual NAMI WalksHERE

For more information on the National Alliance on Mental Illness and to learn how you or a loved one can find support or get involved click HERE