Modesto Police Investigate Suspicious Death as Homicide

MODESTO — A homicide investigation is underway in Modesto after a woman’s body was found Friday in a northwest Modesto alleyway.

Officers were called out to Grape and Evergreen avenues for reports of someone down in the alley. When they arrived they found the woman was partially clothed and dead.

The preliminary investigation suggest the victim, identified as 41-year-old Jenny Wu, was reported missing from a nearby care facility. No suspects have been identified and a cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.