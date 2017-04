Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Metro Chamber's Cap-to-Cap is returning for its 47th year this week.

Metro Chamber President and CEO Peter Tateishi explains that their largest delegation of community and business leaders in a decade will be heading to Washington, D.C. to speak with elected officials.

There are 12 policy teams, dealing with issues ranging from air quality to public safety to workforce and education.

