3 Suspects Climb onto South Sacramento Roof After Police Pursuit

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County sheriffs arrested three suspects early Tuesday morning after a chase that started in the Arden-Arcade area near Cal Expo.

The suspects traveled on Capital City Freeway to Highway 99 where they got off on 47th Avenue. They ended up stopping into a South Sacramento neighborhood on 44th after driving onto a lawn.

The men jumped out of the truck, hopped fences and climbed onto a home's roof.

CHP says they were able to track the suspects because they had a plane watching the whole time.

The men refused to come down until sheriffs threatened to send the canines up on the roof.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, drugs were found on the roof and in the truck.

All three men remain in custody.