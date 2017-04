SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating a scene after a body was found in a parking lot around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The body was found in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Fulton Avenue by a person passing by.

Authorities say the body, of a man in his 30s, has trauma in the upper body region.

Some lanes of Fair Oaks Boulevard are shut down.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.