Cyclebar Premium Indoor Cycling

Posted 1:47 PM, April 25, 2017

Gary spent some time at the Cyclebar in Roseville where they offer a state-of-the-art cycle theatre Equipped LED lights that illuminate your ride on the state of the art equipment including bicycle machines, multiple wide screen televisions that allow you to follow your individual performance stats, and a DJ booth and state of the art sound system will keep you inspired throughout your 50-minute ride.