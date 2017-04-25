Police Look for Connection Between Dead Man Found on Fair Oaks Boulevard, Woman Found Fatally Stabbed

SACRAMENTO — Around 8:30 a.m. a 54-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in the 1100 block of Bell Street.

Authorities say the woman was found when when a witness went to her apartment after she failed to show up to work.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to see if their is a connection between this woman’s death and the man found in the parking lot on Fair Oaks Boulevard.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Department at (916)874-5115.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

38.581572 -121.494400