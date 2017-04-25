× Sacramento Weighs Ordinance to Require Pet Stores to Sell Shelter Dogs, Cats

SACRAMENTO — A new ordinance being considered by the City of Sacramento would prohibit pet stores from selling dogs or cats from individual or commercial breeders.

Those retailers would instead be required to work with local shelters or get their animals from pet adoption agencies.

Proponents of the ordinance say the reasoning behind it is two-fold. First, it would help lower animal shelter populations, reduce costs for those shelters and give a better environment to the animals.

Second, the City Council says backyard breeding is “prolific” in Sacramento. The aim of the ordinance, supporters say, is to curb that trend.