Vehicle Fire Leads to Possible Hate Crime Investigation in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — A vehicle fire led investigators to a possible hate crime in Vacaville.

On Monday just after 9 p.m., the Vacaville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on William Street near downtown Vacaville.

The car was engulfed in flames and was destroyed by the fire. Prior to the fire, someone spray-painted KKK on the side of the car.

The owner of the car hasn’t had any problems with anyone in the neighborhood and doesn’t know why the car was targeted.

Police are looking into the car fire as a possible hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 469-4814.