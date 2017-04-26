25-Year-Old Fairfield Man Accused of Masturbating in front of Two Teen Girls at Bus Stop

FAIRFIELD — A 25-year-old man has been arrested on public exposure charges after he allegedly masturbated in front of two teen girls, police said.

Two 13-year-old girls were walking on Atlantic Avenue west of North Texas Street about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when they saw a man inside a bus stop. The girls said the man’s genitals were exposed and they both saw him masturbating, police said.

The girls left the area and went to a nearby school where they told a police officer who was already on campus.

Several officers went to the bus stop where they found 25-year-old Fairfield resident Enrique Cisneros. He matched the description provided by the teen girls, police said.

When officers tried to arrest Cisneros, he resisted, police said. He briefly escaped and ran about a block and a half to Orchid Drive where he tried to climb over a fence into a backyard. An officer used a taser to subdue Cisneros and took him into custody.

Cisneros was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of indecent exposure, creating a public nuisance, resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer in the performance of his duties, loitering with intent to commit a crime and probation violation.

Cisneros is on active probation for three crimes involving lewd acts in public.

Detectives also found video evidence on Cisneros’ cell phone that he had been recording himself performing similar lewd acts around Fairfield.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.