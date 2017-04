Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Morton of Haggin Oaks Golf Complex joined Gary on the patio to talk about the upcoming Golf Expo. This huge event features golf vendors, golf pros, food and drink, and more! Find some new gear and pick up some tips from the pros at the 42nd Annual Haggin Oaks Golf Expo!

More info:

Haggin Oaks Golf Expo

April 28th-29th

3645 Fulton Ave.

Free admission

(916) 808-2531

HagginOaksGolfExpo.com