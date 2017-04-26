80-Year-Old Woman Dead, Woman in Her 60s Injured After Attack at Highlands High School

NORTH HIGHLANDS — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide at Highlands High School.

Sgt. Tony Turnbull with the sheriff’s department said around 6 a.m. a witness saw two elderly women being assaulted at the scene by an unknown suspect.

A woman in her 60s was injured and a woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the women were on campus exercising on the track. Witnesses say the two women are seen often exercising and walking in that area.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion in his 30s. His height is about 5 feet 6 inches. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black sweats.

The school is not on lock down and an attendant at the high school says classes will go on as scheduled.

At this time it is not known when the scene should be clear.

The Twin Rivers School District posted to their Facebook page:

“Attention Parents! Schools are in session today at Highlands, CCAA, MPR, Hillsdale and Allison. All students are safe while the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department investigates a morning incident on the track at Highlands.”

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.