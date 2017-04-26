Brian Chris Rogers Performs

Singer-songwriter Brian Chris Rogers joined Gary and Lori on the patio to give them a taste of what's to come at "SactoMoFo 10." This event is a huge food truck block party and Brian will be just one of the amazing acts performing there. Brian is a soulful artist who blended reggae and hip hop into his own unique style. Enjoy the vibes of his music and some of the best food trucks around at "SactoMoFo 10."
More info:
Brian Chris Rogers
BrianRogersMusic.com
Facebook: Brian Chris Rogers
SactoMoFo 10
Saturday 11am-7pm
Sacramento Railyards
5th-7th Streets & Railyards Blvd.
(916) 400-3978
SactoMoFo.com
Facebook: @SactoMoFo