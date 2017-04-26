Brian Chris Rogers Performs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Singer-songwriter Brian Chris Rogers joined Gary and Lori on the patio to give them a taste of what's to come at "SactoMoFo 10." This event is a huge food truck block party and Brian will be just one of the amazing acts performing there. Brian is a soulful artist who blended reggae and hip hop into his own unique style. Enjoy the vibes of his music and some of the best food trucks around at "SactoMoFo 10."

More info:

Brian Chris Rogers

BrianRogersMusic.com

Facebook: Brian Chris Rogers

SactoMoFo 10

Saturday 11am-7pm

Sacramento Railyards

5th-7th Streets & Railyards Blvd.

(916) 400-3978

SactoMoFo.com

Facebook: @SactoMoFo