SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Around 18,000 SMUD customers in South Sacramento were without power early Wednesday morning due to a car accident.

Around 2:50 a.m., a driver hit a power pole causing the car to flip over.

Due to the accident, power was knocked out on streetsĀ Gerber Road, Florin Road, Scottsdale Drive and Power Inn Road.

Authorities say the driver was not injured in the crash.

Around 5:30 a.m., less than 250 customers were without power.