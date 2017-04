TUOLUMNE COUNTY — More than two dozen people are searching for man who went missing while riding a snowmobile in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Charles Duston, of Pinecrest, was last heard from on April 17, his family says.

Those who know 67-year-old Duston say he’s well-equipped for the wilderness, and he frequents the area.

Aerial search efforts were suspended Wednesday due to weather, but more search and rescue resources were expected for Thursday.