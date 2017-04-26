CSU Stanislaus Students Rally to End Hate Speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Students and staff called for an end to hate speech and white supremacy at the CSU Stanislaus campus on Wednesday.

With their chants, demonstrators also called out a fellow student -- Nathan Damigo. They claim the Oakdale man, who is the self-proclaimed leader of white nationalist group Identity Evropa is dangerous and violent.

“Just a backlash of the recent event that happened in Berkeley, he socked a girl in the face so everybody has their opinions on what happened… it’s a pretty horrendous thing to do,” said senior Jarrod Brown.

On April 15, Damigo was caught on cell phone video punching a woman at a pro-Trump rally in Berkeley. Students and even an online petition are calling for administrators to take action against Damigo.

"We want the administration to stand up against hate speech. So hate speech is not free speech,” said Jason Serang, with the Democratic Party Club at CSU Stanislaus.

We asked the university’s president Ellen Junn what the school is doing about Damigo’s alleged actions, because of privacy laws she could not talk about specifics, but did say she was happy to see students come together at the demonstration.

“When there are so many different students and different view points, university does have to ensure that all rights are being respected,” Junn said.

Although many students are not happy with Damigo’s views, at least one said the First Amendment protects all speech, including hate speech.

“People that are contributing those hate speech, their views offend me, but I will fight tooth and nail for them to have these rights,” freshman Noah Spencer said.

President Junn also mentioned that she will be meeting with the demonstrators and that there is a new task force that has been created that will be charged with organizing these types of events. Many students said they haven’t seen too many rallies of this kind on campus.

We also reached out to Damigo. He has not responded to our request to share his side of the story.​