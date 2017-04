Drink to Benefit “Front Street Animal Shelter”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Front Street Animal Shelter" will be running a beer garden at the upcoming "SactoMoFo 10" event. Enjoy craft beers from Lagunitas, Bike Dog, Oak Park Brewing, and more at the huge block party event. There will also be adoptable pets if you're looking for a new animal. Enjoy some drinks and help benefit the animals of "Front Street Animal Shelter."

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife

SactoMoFo 10

Saturday 11am-7pm

Sacramento Railyards

5th-7th Streets & Railyards Blvd.

(916) 400-3978

SactoMoFo.com

Facebook: @SactoMoFo