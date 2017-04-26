Enjoy a Corndog at “SactoMoFo 10”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alvine Costa of "Costa's Finest Kettle Corn" rolled onto the lot today to show off his amazing food truck. His truck's name says kettle corn, but it has grown to be much more than that. In addition to amazing kettle corn, the truck serves corndogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, and funnel cakes! They will be serving up their delicious food at "SactoMoFo 10." The event features 35 of the best food trucks from around Northern California. Check them out and enjoy some great food.

More info:

Costa's Finest Kettle Corn

CostasFinestKettleCorn.com

Facebook: @CostasFinestKettleCorn

SactoMoFo 10

Saturday 11am-7pm

Sacramento Railyards

5th-7th Streets & Railyards Blvd.

(916) 400-3978

SactoMoFo.com

Facebook: @SactoMoFo