Enjoy a Corndog at “SactoMoFo 10”

Alvine Costa of "Costa's Finest Kettle Corn" rolled onto the lot today to show off his amazing food truck. His truck's name says kettle corn, but it has grown to be much more than that. In addition to amazing kettle corn, the truck serves corndogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, and funnel cakes! They will be serving up their delicious food at "SactoMoFo 10." The event features 35 of the best food trucks from around Northern California. Check them out and enjoy some great food.
More info:
Costa's Finest Kettle Corn
CostasFinestKettleCorn.com
Facebook: @CostasFinestKettleCorn
SactoMoFo 10
Saturday 11am-7pm
Sacramento Railyards
5th-7th Streets & Railyards Blvd.
(916) 400-3978
SactoMoFo.com
Facebook: @SactoMoFo