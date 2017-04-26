Food Trucks Unite at “SactoMofo 10”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul Somerhausen, owner of "SactoMoFo," joined Gary and Lori outside to talk about the upcoming "SactoMoFo 10." The event is a food truck block party bringing together 35 of the best food trucks in Northern California. "Dog Town Food Truck" will be just one of the amazing vendors serving up food. They create some of the best burgers and hot dogs around. Enjoy your favorite food, live entertainment, local craft beer, a kid zone, and more at SactoMofo 10.

More info:

SactoMoFo 10

Saturday 11am-7pm

Sacramento Railyards

5th-7th Streets & Railyards Blvd.

(916) 400-3978

SactoMoFo.com

Facebook: @SactoMoFo

Dog Town Food Truck

(916) 470-5668

Facebook: Dog Town Food Truck