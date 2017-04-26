Fun for the Kids at “SactoMoFo 10”

Posted April 26, 2017


"Sol Collective" is a non-profit empowering youth through art.  Coming up this weekend they are bringing "Sol Kids Day" to "SactoMoFo 10."  "Sol Kids Day" gives kids a chance to experience a geo-dome, a pop-up art gallery, piñata creation, and more!  All of this will happen at the huge block party event, "SactoMoFo 10."

More info:
Sol Collective
SolCollective.org
Facebook: @SolCollective

SactoMoFo 10
Saturday 11am-7pm
Sacramento Railyards
5th-7th Streets & Railyards Blvd.
(916) 400-3978
SactoMoFo.com
Facebook: @SactoMoFo