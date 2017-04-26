Fun for the Kids at “SactoMoFo 10”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Sol Collective" is a non-profit empowering youth through art. Coming up this weekend they are bringing "Sol Kids Day" to "SactoMoFo 10." "Sol Kids Day" gives kids a chance to experience a geo-dome, a pop-up art gallery, piñata creation, and more! All of this will happen at the huge block party event, "SactoMoFo 10."

More info:

Sol Collective

SolCollective.org

Facebook: @SolCollective

SactoMoFo 10

Saturday 11am-7pm

Sacramento Railyards

5th-7th Streets & Railyards Blvd.

(916) 400-3978

SactoMoFo.com

Facebook: @SactoMoFo