Greg and Julia of Babe's Lounge talk about an upcoming bike cruise they're hosting. It's a fun event that brings the community together. Join with them and go on a bike cruise!

More info:

Babe's Lounge

Starts April 30th, last Sunday every month

12:30pm

(916) 686-9339

Facebook: @BabesLoungeEG