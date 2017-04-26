Law Enforcement Preparing for Worst Ahead of Ann Coulter’s Modesto Visit

MODESTO — Conservative author Ann Coulter cancelling her UC Berkeley appearance hasn’t changed security plans in Modesto at all, police say.

Modesto Police say they had always hoped for the best but planned for the worst. Officials say they are not releasing exact numbers on how many officers will be dedicated to Coulter’s speaking event at the Stanislaus County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, but said officers from Stockton and Stanislaus County could be called at a moment’s notice.

Event organizers say they aren’t worried.

“Modesto is not Berkeley, and they probably better think twice before they come to our community and try to pull what they done in Berkley, because trust me, we’re prepared,” Janice Keating, Executive Director of the Stanislaus County Republican Party said.

Six hundred people are expected to attend the sold-out dinner.

“This is our main fundraiser,” Keating said. “We’re always looking for someone who’s a huge draw that we can sell tickets, we just had no idea it was going to be this off the charts, because Ann Coulter is hot right now.”

Regardless, Keating says guests are being warned.

“They shouldn’t engage protesters, that they should just make their way from where they parked to our event, and we’ll have ushers to help people if they need it,” she said.

Police say they’re watching social media for posts about Coulter, hoping to gauge the size of protest crowds.