The Sacramento SPCA brought by a new furr-ever friend looking for a loving home. Meet Buddy, a 6-year-old male miniature Pinscher/Jack Russel mix. If you're looking to adopt a new animal, check out the SSPCA.

More info:

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA, 95828

(916) 383-PETS

SSPCA.org